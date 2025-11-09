Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,596 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $39,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.96.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

