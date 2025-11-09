Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 426 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 33.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after buying an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McKesson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,237,000 after buying an additional 107,638 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in McKesson by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,284,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.9%

MCK opened at $850.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $757.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.25. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $558.13 and a 52 week high of $867.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.