Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock Price

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Block from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.58.

Block Price Performance

XYZ opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.73. Block has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $417,181.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 289,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,341,350.24. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,041 shares of company stock worth $9,052,531. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

