CSM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $33,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $239.15 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.