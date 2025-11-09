Fonville Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Fonville Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $253.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

