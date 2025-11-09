Summit Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,662,000 after acquiring an additional 457,045 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,022,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,896,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,416,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after buying an additional 1,717,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $31.28 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

