Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,322 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.36% of Emerson Electric worth $271,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after acquiring an additional 611,105 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,318,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,053,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

