182,838 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 182,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,858,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.26.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 74,372 shares of company stock worth $18,317,866 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.