Searle & CO. Buys 80 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Searle & CO. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $707.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $668.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

