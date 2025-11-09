Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $126,928,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,541,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,689 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

