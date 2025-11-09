215,375 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 215,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,652 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after purchasing an additional 611,105 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $737,318,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,053,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.61.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

