Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,435 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 183.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 261,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $346.58 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $360.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.45 and a 200 day moving average of $307.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,370 shares of company stock valued at $50,143,516 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

