Midwest Trust Co Makes New $24.96 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 576,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $24,962,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,320,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,550,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,109,000 after buying an additional 522,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,186,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,246,000 after buying an additional 552,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $33.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

