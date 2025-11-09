Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,249 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 133.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $123.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 1,493 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $183,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,663.36. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $14,224,796.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,334. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,890 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,659. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.