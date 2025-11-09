Midwest Trust Co Makes New $32.47 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 523,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,474,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $64.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.