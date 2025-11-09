The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $367.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.09 million.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.85.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, Director Neil Campbell bought 62,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $95,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 125,569 shares in the company, valued at $190,864.88. This trade represents a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alison Lewis purchased 44,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $67,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,342.50. This trade represents a 149.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 137,535 shares of company stock valued at $207,255 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 295.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,731,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,073 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 641,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,029,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

View Our Latest Report on HAIN

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.