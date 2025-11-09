Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Broadcom by 36.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom stock opened at $349.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

