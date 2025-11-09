Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Visa Inc. $V

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Visa by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 45,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $335.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.74.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

