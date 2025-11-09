Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Releases Earnings Results

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.43%.The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter.

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 7.1%

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

