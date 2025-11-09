Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $133,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5%

ITW opened at $245.47 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.89. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

