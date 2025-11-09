Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 719 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,072,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,994,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,683,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,316 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,599,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $245.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.34 and its 200 day moving average is $252.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

