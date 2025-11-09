Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 4.8% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $185.07 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

