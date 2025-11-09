L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of L3Harris Technologies worth $93,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $299,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,833 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $324,940,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,297,000 after buying an additional 709,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,208,000 after buying an additional 557,610 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $290.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.