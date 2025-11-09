Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,277 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Arista Networks worth $204,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 108.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

