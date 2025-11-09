Flossbach Von Storch SE Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Flossbach Von Storch SE lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $341,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2%

MA opened at $551.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $572.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

