Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Has $1.11 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $146.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average is $157.08. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.