SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 1,200 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.80.

Shares of BA stock opened at $194.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.09. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

