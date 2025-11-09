Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 558.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after buying an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.5%

LLY stock opened at $923.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $955.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $799.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $775.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

