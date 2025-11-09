WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,470,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,285 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,020,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 92,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,922 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.98. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

