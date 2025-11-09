Head to Head Contrast: Tronox (NYSE:TROX) & ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Tronox has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASP Isotopes has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tronox and ASP Isotopes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 3 3 4 0 2.10 ASP Isotopes 1 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tronox currently has a consensus price target of $4.93, suggesting a potential upside of 44.50%. ASP Isotopes has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Tronox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

73.4% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Tronox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tronox and ASP Isotopes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $2.95 billion 0.18 -$48.00 million ($2.05) -1.67 ASP Isotopes $4.14 million 203.07 -$32.33 million ($1.27) -7.09

ASP Isotopes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tronox. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tronox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox -8.48% -4.83% -1.40% ASP Isotopes -2,181.62% -239.22% -98.70%

Summary

Tronox beats ASP Isotopes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products. The company’s products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as various other applications. Tronox Holdings plc is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

