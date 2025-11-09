Head-To-Head Review: MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP)

Volatility & Risk

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A -22.17% 6.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1″s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 10.09 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.55 Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A $4.35 million ($0.01) -1,091.00

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MetaWorks Platforms. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetaWorks Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 beats MetaWorks Platforms on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

