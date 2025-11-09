Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 573.69. 24,167,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 5,171,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 796.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 697.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 744.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

