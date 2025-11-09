DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells $15,098.58 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Ashley Still sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.66, for a total transaction of $15,098.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,018.56. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Ashley Still sold 62 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $16,671.80.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Ashley Still sold 63 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.99, for a total value of $15,371.37.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $204.31 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 85.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 20.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $7,019,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 256,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,678,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.62.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

