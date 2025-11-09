DeepBook Protocol Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (DEEP)

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $286.42 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,078.81 or 0.99682672 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Token Profile

DeepBook Protocol launched on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,368,147,611 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official website is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,368,147,611.05556 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.06443993 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $24,435,746.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

