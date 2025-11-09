Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 20,579,790,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,613,990,088 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is swe.at. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

