709 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Acquired by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $120,429,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,855,000 after purchasing an additional 356,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $368.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.89 and a 200-day moving average of $324.69.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

