SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $197.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,999.92. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

