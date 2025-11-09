S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Holdings Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $538.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.38.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2%

SPGI stock opened at $495.89 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.04 and its 200-day moving average is $516.52. The firm has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

