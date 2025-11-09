PFG Advisors Has $7.43 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $307.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.57.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

