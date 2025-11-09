Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Nerdy Stock Down 8.7%

NYSE:NRDY opened at $0.85 on Friday. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.77 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 75.27% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 30,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $39,006.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,847,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,720.48. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 37,845 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $48,063.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,556,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,167.75. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,853 shares of company stock valued at $177,613. Insiders own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 67.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

