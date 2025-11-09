Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treasure Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGL opened at $0.81 on Friday. Treasure Global has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 1,002.87%.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

