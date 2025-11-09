Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treasure Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 1,002.87%.
Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.
