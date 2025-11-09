D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEPS
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Price Performance
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 113.69%. On average, research analysts expect that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the first quarter worth $80,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 62.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.
D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.