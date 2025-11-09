GS Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

GS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SCHG stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

