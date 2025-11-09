Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.70.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Voya Financial has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $894,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 135,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,599,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

