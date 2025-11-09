Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Reduces Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lessened its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kenvue by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

KVUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Edward Jones lowered Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

