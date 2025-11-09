156,724 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 156,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,884,000 after buying an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,696,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,216,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,011,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 718,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.