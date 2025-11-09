Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 1,805 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,980,884. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $572.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.