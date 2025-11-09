Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDS. Weiss Ratings downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telephone and Data Systems

In other news, CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 73,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $2,872,376.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,640.80. This represents a 47.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 29,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $1,133,413.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,892 shares in the company, valued at $776,185.84. This represents a 59.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 276,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,789 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

