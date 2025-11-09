Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $260,000 in Star Holdings $STHO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its position in Star by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 96,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star during the first quarter worth about $2,722,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Star during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Star stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.29. Star Holdings has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 50.51%.

Star Company Profile

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

