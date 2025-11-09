Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,490. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chang Liu sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $238,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,022.72. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

